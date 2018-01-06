After meeting with North Korean officials, President Trump announced Friday that the canceled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was back on.

Here's what you need to know about the latest development in this diplomatic rollercoaster.

President Trump shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo watches upon departure after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018.

Andrew Harnik, AP

1. It will be held on the same date and in the same place

The summit will still take place on June 12 in the Southeast Asian island nation of Singapore, now only a week and a half away.

2. But don't expect an agreement on nuclear weapons just yet

The president attempted to temper expectations about the historic summit.

"We're not going to sign something," Trump said when it comes to North Korea's nuclear weapons program. He noted that the "process will begin" on an agreement to have Kim eliminate the program.

3. Sanctions will be a hot topic

Trump wouldn't commit Friday to removing the economic sanctions placed on North Korea, which Pyongyang wants the U.S. and its allies to remove. They were placed on the country because of its nuclear program.

"I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off North Korea," Trump said.

He also noted that additional sanctions are ready, but they wouldn't be applied unless "talks break down."

4. A treaty between North and South Korea could be on the table

One of the topics Trump discussed Friday with North Korean officials was a possible peace treaty between North and South Korea. The conflict between the two Koreas is still technically ongoing; the 1953 agreement that brought an end to fighting was an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The Korean War started on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea.

5. You can thank a North Korean official for this — and (maybe) a letter from Kim Jong Un himself

Trump met with Kim Yong Chol, a top aide to Kim Jong Un and former North Korean spy. The two, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other North Korean officials, met for more than an hour in the Oval Office.

And part of Kim Yong Chol's mission was to hand-deliver a letter from the North Korea leader. What was in the "very nice" letter? Trump won't say.

Of course, part of that might be because he doesn't know what's in it. During the announcement, he later said that he hadn't even opened the letter.

"I may be in for a surprise, folks," he said.

The White House sent out a release later Friday that said Trump, who had just left for his retreat at Camp David, Md., had read the letter.

