In the world of airfares, there are no absolute guarantees, but this trend seems clear: It could well be the best time to fly to Europe this decade. Check out the historical prices versus today’s eye-popping deals – available for travel right now – and I predict you’ll be Googling “best restaurants along the Seine” in no time.
Fall fares to Europe
Looking at different prices for different years, you’ll quickly see that 2018 is cheapest time to fly, at least on these routes. All are round-trip fares for travel in the fall and all were found late last week using Farecompare.com’s shop-by-month/shop-by-season tool called the Getaway Map (there are similar fare finders on other sites).
These were the best fall deals available when found, but remember that prices may have changed since then, as the very cheapest seats are always limited.
New York to Paris
- 2016: $640
- 2018: $250
Boston to Dublin
- 2016: $575
- 2018: $308
Los Angeles to Oslo
- 2016: $582
- 2018: $379
Could those 2016 fares have been a fluke, perhaps unnaturally high? It doesn’t seem that way, but let’s compare today’s fall fares with last year’s. It appears fares fell in 2017, but the current fall fares are still cheaper.
Boston to Paris
- 2017: $332
- 2018: $293
Chicago to Reykjavik
- 2017: $329
- 2018: $199
San Francisco to London
- 2017: $470
- 2018: $385
Spring fares to Europe
OK, so the autumn season is one of the cheapest times to fly all year – only winter is cheaper – but a lot of people prefer Europe in the spring. The good news is, spring tickets are cheaper too. The following historical fares from 2014 and 2015 were special sale prices advertised by various airlines for round-trip flights in March, April and May. They are placed beside current spring fares for travel in 2019.
Boston to Barcelona
- 2014: $1,355
- 2015: $1,057
- 2019: $340
Los Angeles to London
- 2014: $953
- 2015: $899
- 2019: $412
New York to Dublin
- 2014: $737
- 2015: $681
- 2019: $384
Summer fares to Europe
Sorry, but it’s a little too early to shop for summer fares just now. Oh, what the heck, here’s an example anyway: Back in 2008, I found a June deal for Dallas to Zurich for $797; right now, you can now buy a Dallas-Zurich ticket for travel in June 2019 for $773. Actually, you’ll probably pay less than that if you wait a few months because airlines haven’t begun to actively manage summer prices yet. But why wait? Amazing deals to Europe are available for fall travel right now.
FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.