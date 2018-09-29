Two police officers were killed in a shootout early Saturday morning in Mississippi.

The names of the officers are not yet being released pending notification of the next of kin. The incident occurred in Brookhaven, Mississippi, an hour south of Jackson.

Authorities say one of the suspects is also dead and another is hospitalized. It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting.

The shooting comes about a year and a half after Deputy William Durr of the Lincoln County (Miss.) Sheriff's Office was killed in a shooting rampage that left seven others dead as well.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers “for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes.”

This is a developing story.

