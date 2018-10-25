Jenna Folwell, a 19-year-old mother whose infant son was found dead in her Arizona apartment, was booked into a Maricopa County jail overnight on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said Thursday.

Police found the body of the 4-week-old boy inside Folwell's apartment at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a couple of hours after she reported her son was abducted at a local park, according to Chandler, Arizona, police.

According to a police report, the baby was found dead inside a black duffel bag.

When confronted by officers about her abduction story, Folwell said she took a bath with the baby and fainted, and when she came to, the baby was face down in the bathtub and not breathing, police said.

Police said Folwell admitted to putting the baby in the duffel bag before driving to the park and calling police about the kidnapping.

After securing a search warrant for Folwell's cellphone, police said they found a variety of searches in her web browser, ranging from how long it takes babies to drown to reasons parents kill their babies.

Police said Folwell then admitted to bringing her baby in the bathtub with her and letting go. She said she settled on drowning her son so she wouldn't have to hear him cry, according to the police report.

Folwell also said she got her son out of the tub after about a minute and tried to give him CPR before putting him in the duffel bag and driving to the park because she felt bad, according to police.

Police said she also admitted to the Google searches before she brought her son in the bathtub with her.

Detective Seth Tyler said the mother was considered the only suspect in the death and was being questioned by police Wednesday afternoon.

