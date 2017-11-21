Living large: The most spectacular suites at sea Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2016 debuted what is widely regarded as the most spectacular suite ever built on a cruise ship: The Regent Suite on the new Seven Seas Explorer. Spanning the entire front of one of the ship's top decks, it measures 4,443 square feet -- more than 50% larger than the average home in the United States. 01 / 99 Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2016 debuted what is widely regarded as the most spectacular suite ever built on a cruise ship: The Regent Suite on the new Seven Seas Explorer. Spanning the entire front of one of the ship's top decks, it measures 4,443 square feet -- more than 50% larger than the average home in the United States. 01 / 99

The Royal Loft suite on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas spans two decks and measures more than 1,600 square feet.

One of the biggest stories in the cruise world in recent years has been the arrival of a new generation of unprecedented, over-the-top suites on ships: Big, bold and beautiful cabins that can cost tens of thousands of dollars per voyage. Just how over-the-top are they? Scroll through the carousel above to see for yourself. We've assembled our picks of the 10 most spectacular suites at sea.

Our picks include the Regent Suite on luxury line Regent Seven Seas' recently unveiled Seven Seas Explorer — at 4,443 square feet, bigger than the average American home — and the sprawling Wintergarden Suites on luxury line Seabourn's one-year-old Seabourn Encore.

As one might expect, luxury lines such as Regent and Seabourn have been rolling out many of the most stunning (and pricey) suites. But there's also been a super-suite arms race in recent years among the big, mass-market cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line as they cater to an ever-broader range of customers.

As you'll see in the photos above, the new crop of mega-suites offer multiple bedrooms, living areas with dining rooms and sprawling balconies. Sweeping views of the ocean are a given. But the allure of such accommodations doesn't end there. In addition to expensive furnishings and designer style, the top suites at sea now almost always come with around-the-clock butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, priority access to the ship's spa and restaurants and other perks.

