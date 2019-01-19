BUFFALO, N.Y. — Temperatures will be plummeting this weekend, and officials are concerned as this storm makes its way into Western New York.

"We're worried about Sunday not the snow on Sunday but the wind chill it is anticipated that the average wind chill in Erie County somewhere around minus 15 degrees," said Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz.

That will make it tough to properly treat the roads.

"The salt does not react well once it gets below ten degrees. Friction from the vehicles on high traffic roads help breakdown that salt and help the process, but we'll conserve salt in those instances for that short period of time when we're looking at negative temperatures," said Erie County Department of Public Works Commissioner, Bill Geary.

Drivers are being advised to take it even slower when the temperature plummets, or just stay off the road if they can.

Both Erie County and the City of Buffalo will have about 40 plows out, and some overtime will be used.

As far as salt is concerned, both the county and the City of Buffalo say they have plenty of it: 15,000 tons of salt at the county level.

Buffalo has 7,000 tons. So much salt is in the barn because crews haven't had to use it a lot this winter. Erie County Highway crews are already out treating roads in anticipation of this weekend's storm.