A shooting Thursday at a Rite Aid warehouse center near Aberdeen, Maryland, left "multiple fatalities" and many wounded, the sheriff's officials said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called the shooting a "tragic event" but declined to specify the number of dead and injured or to take questions from reporters at a news conference.

The sheriff said a suspect, who appeared to use a single handgun in the shooting, was hospitalized in critical condition. Gahler said no shots were fired by law enforcement officers but did not elaborate on how the suspect was injured.

The Associated Press quoted an unidentified law enforcement official as saying three people were killed in the incident 55 miles northeast of Baltimore.

The shooting occurred in a Rite Aid support facility adjacent to a larger building, Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson said. Roughly 1,000 employees work there, she said.

"The distribution center is where products are received and processed for delivery," she said. "This is part of a large facility that is a distribution center. The shooting happened adjacent to the primary building."

Sheriff Gahler said the scene was secured, and there was no remaining threat to the public.

Alexi Scharmann told WBAL-TV that her mother, who works inside the Liberty building at the distribution center, texted her about a shooter inside the facility. The mother told her to take care of her father and the dogs. She was silent for more than a hour before notifying a family member that she was safe.

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the "horrific shooting" in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen is near the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility.

The Aberdeen shooting comes one day after gunfire rocked two other workplaces. A gunman who opened fire at a Middleton, Wisconsin, software company wounded three people and sent panicked office workers scrambling to safety on Wednesday before being fatally shot by police.

In Fayette County, Pennsylvania, a gunman shot four people outside a crowded courtroom on Wednesday before being killed by police.

