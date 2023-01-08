Mount Olive Baptist Church hosts a food distribution event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was National Night Out and to celebrate Mount Olive Baptist Church held its Good for the Neighborhood distribution event.
It gave folks in the East Buffalo community a chance to get free health screenings fresh produce and school supplies.
"We work with a lot of people in the community but the kids are the future. you see a lot of these kids interacting and playing with each other having a safe place to run around and play but also communicating and work with law enforcement as well is an important thing. again earning that relationship building that relationship and making sure that we don't take that for granted," said Oswalso Mestre, Director of Buffalo Citizen Services.
Folks also got a chance to enjoy crafts, vendors, and other activities.