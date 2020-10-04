BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 128 doctors, nurses and other health-care workers at Kaleida Health and Erie County Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s about 8 percent of the total confirmed cases in Erie and Niagara counties.

Kaleida Health, the region’s largest health-care provider, has reported the most infections, 103, as of Wednesday, according to a document obtained by Investigative Post. Eight of those are doctors; the rest are nurses and other staff.

The total at Kaleida has tripled in the past two weeks, when Investigative Post reported 34 Kaleida caregivers had tested positive.

