More states added to New York State COVID-19 travel advisory list

Three states along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico are now on the travel advisory list following a Tuesday announcement from Governor Cuomo.

Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota were added to the list on Tuesday. In addition, the NY State health department added Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Travelers coming from any of the states listed with high infection rates will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in New York State.

There are now 34 states and two territories on the advisory list. Below are the states that were on the list as of last week...