BUFFALO, N.Y. — A growing, but still small number of people are being released from local jails and the immigration detention center in Batavia in response to concerns about possible infection from COVID-19.

Up to 80 people have gotten out in recent weeks as the result of efforts by advocates to release those incarcerated to get them out of harm’s way from the coronavirus. Some were near the tail end of their sentences for misdemeanor crimes. Others were in for parole violations, and still others had their bail eliminated or reduced.

Meanwhile, more law enforcement officers at those facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Seven Erie County and two Niagara County jail management employees have tested positive as of Monday.

For more information on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.