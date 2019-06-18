BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of Troy Hodge has retained an attorney, and they shared a video of the incident that resulted in the death of their son. On the video, Troy Hodge, 39, is heard saying "mom, don't let them kill me, don't let them kill me." He was referring to the police.

Fatima Hodge said she called Lockport police because her son was running around saying someone was going to hurt her. When they arrived, it turned into an altercation when, according to police and the police attorney, Troy Hodge got out of control.

"It took multiple officers to get this man under control," said Tom Burton an attorney who represents the police officers. "He was fighting violently, they eventually disarmed him from the knife that he had, and even after he was on the ground handcuffed he was still kicking and fighting."

Troy Hodge's mother was an eyewitness.

"He tried to get up and they body slammed him down again," Fatima Hodge said. "His face in the pavement. Telling him put your hands in the back. He can't put his hands because he's got the phone and his keys to the truck, and he's still trying to get up."

The family shared pictures of injuries Troy Hodge sustained after the encounter with police. They can be seen in the video.

Police say a taser was used. However, according to the attorney, "There's not a bit of evidence that the taser even tapped him."

The Hodge family says their son was taking a prescribed muscle relaxer.

As for the knife, Fatima Hodge said, "He had a knife, but he always carried a little pocket knife like a boy. You know, he didn't have no knife in his hand to hurt nobody."

Two On Your Side's Claudine Ewing asked attorney Burton if there was any indication that Hodge pulled the knife out on the officers or if it came out as they were struggling.

"During the course of the struggle there was an open-bladed knife in the hand of the fella who ended up dying," Burton said. "The officer had the complete right to make sure he didn't get stabbed in the neck or chest."

The New York State Attorney General's Office is aware of the case. A spokesperson says they are looking into the facts to see if they have grounds to investigate.

Autopsy results have not been disclosed. Toxicology tests will be available in about six weeks, that will show what drugs were in his system at the time of death.

The officers involved in Sunday night’s incident on Park Avenue are Lockport Police Lieutenant David Pytlik, a nine-year veteran; Officer Daniel Barrancotta a six-year veteran; and Officers Patricia Burdick and Marissa Bonito, who have both been with the department for a little more than a year.