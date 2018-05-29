Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Three additional arrests have been made in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old in Richland County earlier this month.

Richland County deputies arrested 40-year-old Winyah Nynete Gaither Friday at her home on the 200 block of Greenlake Drive. Gaither's daughters, 25-year-old Kieauna Shykeria Davenport and 18-year-old Kerria Darnashia Davenport, were also arrested that day.

Amon Rice, 17, and another victim were found with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of Greenlake Drive in Hopkins on May 10. Deputies believe a dispute lead to the shooting near Unity Missionary Baptist Church that left Rice dead and the second victim with non life-threatening injuries.

Gaither is also the mother of 21-year-old Shytori Nikia Davenport, who was arrested earlier this month for reportedly shooting and killing the teen.

Gaither and Shytori were both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Shykeria and Kerria were arrested on accessory charges. Gaither is being held at the Richland County Detention Center without bond, while Kieauna and Kerria have reportedly posted bond.

