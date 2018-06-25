NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A sailor from a Norfolk-based helicopter squadron was killed in a mishap at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday.

According to officials, the sailor was working as a maintainer at the helicopter squadron. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

The identity of the sailor will be released 24 hours after the next of kin is notified.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

