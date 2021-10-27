Meet the candidates running for Amherst Town Supervisor

Democrat Brian Kulpa is seeking a second term against Republican candidate Jay DiPasquale.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Town of Amherst Supervisor candidates have differing visions for the Town of Amherst, including what to do with the former Westwood Country Club.

Democrat and incumbent Supervisor, Brian Kulpa is seeking a second term against Republican candidate Jay DiPasquale.

With less than a week until Election Day and early voting already underway, 2 On Your Side sat down with both candidates to find out what their vision is for the Town of Amherst.

Brian Kulpa spent two terms as Village of Williamsville Mayor and was elected Town of Amherst Supervisor in 2017 for the term of 2018-2021. During his first term, Kulpa said he was able to stabilize the town’s finances, transfer ownership of the Boulevard Mall and figure out how to fix Amherst’s base economy that was mainly based in retail.

“Covid expedited that hardship. Now we are in the process of switching our base economy from big box retail, transforming land previously held by 64-acre malls to mixed-use facilities,” said Kulpa.

If granted another four-year term, Kulpa said he has his eyes set on the development of the Boulevard Mall, making Niagara Falls Blvd. specifically near Sheridan drive and Main street more pedestrian-friendly, and transforming the former Westwood Country Club into what would be known as Amherst Central Park.

“It’s a wonderful town, I have been very fortunate to be the Supervisor for these last four years,” he said.

Opponent and Republican candidate Jay DiPasquale has a background in public administration and urban planning. He has worked as a senior adviser for the U.S. State Department where he said he spent 2 years in Baghdad, Iraq helping the Iraqi government put together their government operations.

DiPasquale is running for supervisor alongside Republican town council candidates Dan Rider and Ray Herman.

If elected, DiPasquale said he would work to fix the condition of the local streets, focus on town spending and work to lower property taxes.

His career however, hasn’t been without controversy, in 2015, DiPasquale resigned as the city manager of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia after 6 months on the job following public outcry from his decision to fire a police chief for what he called unethical behavior. He also faced allegations of harassment among others.

“I had to fall on my sword to allow the city to move forward," said DiPasquale.

When it comes to development, DiPasquale said he does not agree with the current plans to transform the former Westwood Country Club into a park.

He said he also does not agree with the current agreement in which the town will buy Westwood and in turn sell 38 acres of town recreational land to Mensch Capital Partners.

“Westwood is zoned for a golf course, I would be very happy in supporting Mensch Capital in operating that as a premiere golf course as it used to be,” DiPasquale said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2nd.