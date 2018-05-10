BUFFALO, N.Y. - The woman appointed the new executive director of Buffalo's Commission on Citizens' Rights and Community Relations still hasn't started in her new role despite the fact she was chosen back on May 16th.

Mayor Byron Brown said the hiring process will be officially complete in a month, but he told 2 On Your Side the same thing at the end of August.

A source tells 2 On Your Side the mayor's office still hasn't had any contact with Allison Lack, a D.C. based attorney who works for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development who was chosen to lead the oversight panel.

The commission's job is to investigate discrimination claims, oversee police when it comes to community relations training, and help people file police misconduct claims.

2 On Your Side's Heather Ly asked Mayor Brown why there's been a holdup in the hiring process.

"It's my understanding that the entire process has not been completed, and we're just waiting for the entire process to be completed," said Mayor Brown.

Ly: Do you know what else needs to be done and how long that may take because it has been a long time that we've been waiting? "It has been a long time. It's my understanding that the commission is very close to concluding all of the background work that has to be done for the hire to be signed off on," said Mayor Brown.

Ly: Do you think it's at all detrimental that this office exists but nobody is manning it, and it's not really doing anything for so long? "I don't think it's detrimental at all. I think the process of hiring is an important one, making sure that they have the right person to do that job. I think that is resolving itself now," said Mayor Brown.

