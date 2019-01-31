BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Buffalo Brown and other city officials gave an update of winter storm operations Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Plows began work throughout the city early in the morning and began treating residential side streets by the afternoon. A previous travel ban was put in place in the city due to low visibility. That was lifted at 7 a.m. on Thursday Morning. The Travel Advisory remained.

"We will lift the travel advisory we put in place for the city of Buffalo but the State of Emergency will stay in effect until further notice," Mayor Brown said at the press conference.

City Hall will reopen on Friday, February 4. Anyone with bills due on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be able to make those payments no later than Wednesday, February 6 without penalty.

The mayor also addressed concerns about street parking in the city. He urged drivers to use caution and to move their cars from residential side streets to main streets in order for plows to keep working.

The mayor announced that those legally parked on main streets would not have to pay via meter or the Buffalo Roam app to make it easier for drivers who would have to move their vehicles. Plows continue their treatment of roads beginning at 6 p.m. Drivers are urged to move their cars to main streets by that time.

The mayor also reinforced his earlier announcement about trash and recycling pick up in the city. City of Buffalo Recycling for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday collections will be serviced on Wednesday, February 6, Thursday, February 7 and Friday February 8; All Friday garbage collection services will operate as they normally do on Friday, February 1.

Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Friday, February 1 and will reopen on Monday February 4. Central employees will be expected to report to work at City Hall on Friday, February 4. After school and weekend activities are canceled.