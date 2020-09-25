Mason's Mission starting work on third adaptive playground in Western New York

Community members will help build the playground in front of Holland Central Schools on Friday and Saturday.

HOLLAND, N.Y. — The Mason's Mission Foundation is working on another all-inclusive play space for Western New York kids and their families.

Friday and Saturday have been designated "community build days" where volunteers will come together to help erect playground equipment.

The foundation's third adaptive playground in Western New York will be located in front of Holland Central Schools.

Jason and Jennifer Evchich started Mason's Mission four years ago in honor of their son, Mason, who has a type of leukodystrophy — a rare disorder that affects his nerves and muscles. The Evchich's younger son, Matthew, also had leukodystrophy. He died in December 2019. Another project is in the works in memory of Matthew.

The Evchich family knew the difficulty of something as simple as taking their kids to the park. Grass, sand, and gravel that you might find at a regular playground can be difficult to navigate with a stroller or wheelchair.

The foundation works with local organizations and municipalities to build specialized playgrounds that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Mason's Mission has two rules when deciding who will receive a playground: it must be open to the public and the foundation gets to choose the design.

The first Mason's Mission playground was built in Pendleton in 2018. There are special swings for kids that can't support themselves, a carousel that can accommodate a wheelchair, and areas that focus on sound and touch for kids with sensory issues. The second playground is in Tonawanda at The Arc Erie County.

The playground in Holland will have features similar to the first two.

Jason Evchich said the Holland Schools PTO raised nearly $12,000 for the new playground through a virtual basket raffle and chicken BBQ.