Martin Gugino remains hospitalized as he begins physical therapy treatment

The attorney for the 75-year-old protester provided an update on his condition on Thursday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 75-year-old Amherst resident who was pushed by Buffalo Police officers while protesting after curfew in Niagara Square last week is now starting physical therapy as he continues his recovery.

The attorney for Martin Gugino provided an update on his condition on Thursday afternoon.

"I spoke with Martin a few minutes ago. He reports that he is feeling better than yesterday," said Kelly Zarcone, Gugino's attorney. "As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now."

Gugino was taken away from Niagara Square by ambulance last week and has been hospitalized ever since the incident and the now viral video was shared.

Two Buffalo Police officers have been charged with felony assault as a result of the push.