BUFFALO, NY - Within the walls of Buffalo's iconic Westminster Church, basking in the glow of the 20 glorious stained glass windows adorning the sanctuary, music has always been a staple.



"Westminster has a long history of fine music that is made here, week in and week out, Sunday after Sunday and also for events," said music director, organist and choir master Garrett Martin.



And it was the music that drew one of the most beloved authors in American history through the doors, a man who some have called the Father of American literature, a man whose connections to Westminster are laid out within a collection of Mark Twain's letters.

Pastor Dr. Tom Yorty reads a letter that Twain sent to his in-laws back in 1870.

Within it, Twain talks about the pastor at their regular church Lafayette Street Presbyterian taking a leave of absence.

"So I get the chance to go to Westminster Church for a while," Yorty said,

Twain was looking forward to that chance because Westminster was right up the street from where he and his wife lived at the corner of Delaware and Virginia and the music for which Westminster was already known.

"I am suffering for some good music. Our congregational singing (at Lafayette Street Presbyterian) grows steadily more and more atrocious," Twain wrote.

Garrett Martin says that the music has always been an important part of delivering scripture.



"A lot of time, there's great truth that is wrapped up in these sacred texts that are hundreds of years old some of them, some are as new as written last week, but there is such a truth and we are literally putting words in people's mouths and Samuel Clemens surely understood that too," Martin said.



