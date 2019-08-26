BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is expressing concerns about a proposed hot mix asphalt plant in Hamburg. AL Asphalt Corporation wants to build the plant at 5690 Camp Road near the Hamburg Town/Village line.

In a letter to the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Poloncarz says the proposed facility is too close to Hamburg Middle and High Schools, as well as many residential areas, and could create an odor and air quality issue. A Change.Org petition against the proposal has nearly 2,500 signatures.

The company has yet to respond to our requests for a statement and/or interview.

The full letter can be read below:

