BUFFALO, NY - Traffic is moving again on Tonawanda Street between Royal Avenue and Saratoga Street, and at least 300 National Grid customers have power again.

That section of the road was closed Tuesday evening as Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire responded to reports of at least one manhole explosion.

According to National Grid's outage map, more than 300 customers were without power in the area for at least an hour.

Power has been restored, but the cause of the outages and manhole cover explosion is unknown.

