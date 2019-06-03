CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A car crashed into a vacant building in Cheektowaga Wednesday morning. It happened on George Urban Boulevard at a strip plaza near Union Road.

Cheektowaga Police tell 2 On Your Side a 55-year-old driver sneezed and crashed into the building.

The driver and his wife were both uninjured.

The town building inspector says the building did suffer some structural damage, but not enough to be condemned. Just needs to be boarded up.

The driver has been charged with driving with a suspended license.