BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man is dead after being shot while he was driving Thursday morning in the city's Kensington Heights neighborhood.

It happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of E. Amherst and Suffolk Streets. No other injuries were reported.

The 31-year-old victim hit a fence and vacant building after being struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (71)847-2255.