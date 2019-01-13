Sarah Thomas, the first full-time female referee in the NFL and the first woman to officiate a college football game, is about to make history again.

This weekend, Thomas will be seen on television as the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game.

She is scheduled to work as a down judge on referee Ron Torbert's crew during the AFC divisional playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

In 2015, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked about Thomas while he was still with the Arizona Cardinals. At the time, he spoke in favor of having women coaches in the NFL and actually hired the first female coach during the preseason.