BUFFALO, N.Y. — A majority of Western New York's largest employers continue to grow, posting year-over-year employment gains entering 2019.

Of the 25 companies on Business First's largest employers list, 16 reported having more employees this year than last. The list was led once again by the state and federal governments, with taxpayers also footing the payroll expenses at entrant No. 5 (Buffalo City School District), No. 8 (Erie County), No. 14 (Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station), No. 19 (City of Buffalo), No. 21 (Williamsville Central School District) and No. 24 (VA Western New York Healthcare System). To continue reading this article, please visit Buffalo Business First.