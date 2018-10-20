(BUFFALO NY) - After five months, the construction on Main Street in Williamsville is almost complete. Keaton DePriest, the Community Development Director for the Village of Williamsville says all major construction will be finished by next week.

"Right now all that’s left are some esthetic pieces," said DePriest. "The HAWK signal will be installed in the next two weeks and after that you will not see any giant lane closures."

The HAWK signal is a pedestrian cross walk that will be located in the center of Main Street. The new traffic light is expected to cut down on the number of people dangerously crossing the street.

Though the project will be finished soon, Main Street business owners say it has been a tough few months. Management at Muscarella's Pizza said they have not had normal foot traffic or calls for deliveries. "At times when business is down we had to cut down hours on some people, the new people, part time workers, so that’s been a little tough," said Manager Ryan Watkins.

They are not the only ones. Eagle House down the road also felt the strain of the construction. "Just the confusion with all the cones and are the lanes closed? Are they open? Can we park here, can we not park there? So, just to get back to a little bit of normalcy, I know our customers will be truly grateful," said Eagle House Owner Tricia Brown.

"We are very very thankful for our businesses that have just been supportive and hung in there and given us their blessing and patience as we go through something that is literally changing the landscape of our village," said DePriest.

