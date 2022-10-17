Top prize winner in Dunkirk after weekend TAKE 5 drawing

The winning ticket was the only one sold in the state.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced there was one top-prize winning ticket in Sunday's Take 5 evening drawing.

The ticket, which is worth $32,559.50, was purchased at Matt's News on East 3rd St. in Dunkirk. The winner now has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Take 5 drawings occur twice daily, once at 2:30 pm and then again at 10:30 pm. Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers.

In the last fiscal year, the New York Lottery has contributed $3.6 billion to support education in the state.