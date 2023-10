The winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your tickets. You may be a winner!

The New Yok Lottery announced a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold for the October 8, 2023 evening drawing.

The Corner Market located at 537 Potters Rd. in Buffalo sold a top-prize winning ticket that was worth $31,181.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from one through 39 and televised twice daily at 2:30 pm and 10:30 pm.