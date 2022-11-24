Third prize Powerball winning ticket purchased in Arcade

A third prize winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Arcade Market Place on Main Street.

ARCADE, N.Y. — If you purchased a Powerball lottery ticket in Arcade for the November 23 drawing, you may be a little richer today.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing held on November 23 are: 1-2-31-39-66 and the Powerball is 25.