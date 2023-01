The winning numbers for January 23, 2023 drawing are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets.

While no one won the jackpot in Monday night's drawing, a third prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold in West Seneca.

The power play multiplier for Monday's drawing was three, which means the third prize was tripled to $150,000