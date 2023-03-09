TAKE 5 winning tickets sold in WNY

The New York Lottery announced that two TAKE 5 winning tickets were sold in Western New York for Wednesdays drawings.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Western New Yorker shoppers are waking up more than $19,000 richer Thursday morning.

The first winning ticket was sold in Olean for the TAKE 5 midday drawing. The ticket worth $20,450.50 was sold at Tops located at 2401 W State St.

The second winning ticket was sold in Niagara Falls at Wegmans located at 1577 Military Rd. The ticket for the TAKE 5 evening drawing is worth $19,126.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawings.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.