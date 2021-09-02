Winning Take-5 ticket worth nearly $58,000 sold in Buffalo

One lucky individual recently bought a winning Take-5 ticket from a Buffalo-area bowling center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —



The New York State Lottery reports that on Sunday, someone bought a winning Take-5 ticket at the Kerns Avenue Bowling Center at 163 Kerns Ave in Buffalo. The ticket is worth $57,856.50.

If you're not familiar with where that is, it's right around the corner from the George K Arthur Community Center and the Schiller Park Senior Center.

The winning numbers were 04 06 07 08 37.

Take-5 is a lottery game where five winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. Every night at 10:30 p.m. a winning ticket is drawn. Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.