Winning Take-5 ticket worth nearly $58,000 sold in Buffalo

One lucky individual recently bought a winning Take-5 ticket from a Buffalo-area bowling center.
BUFFALO, N.Y. —


One lucky individual recently bought a winning Take-5 ticket from a Buffalo-area bowling center.

The New York State Lottery reports that on Sunday, someone bought a winning Take-5 ticket at the Kerns Avenue Bowling Center at 163 Kerns Ave in Buffalo. The ticket is worth $57,856.50.

If you're not familiar with where that is, it's right around the corner from the George K Arthur Community Center and the Schiller Park Senior Center.

The winning numbers were 04 06 07 08 37.

Take-5 is a lottery game where five winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. Every night at 10:30 p.m. a winning ticket is drawn. Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.

If you struggle from a gambling addiction, the New York State Lottery wants to advise that there is help available. The state has a toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or you can text HOPENY (467369).

