TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in WNY

The New York Lottery announced that a TAKE 5 winning ticket was sold in Western New York for Saturday's drawings.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker shopper is now $20,0000 richer.

The winning ticket was sold in Randolph for the TAKE 5 midday drawing on March 18. The ticket worth $20,599.50 was sold at 7-Eleven located at 269 Main St.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawings.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369).