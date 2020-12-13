Winning TAKE-5 ticket sold in Cheektowaga

The ticket was sold at J & M Convenient Food Shop at 2365 William Street in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket was sold in Cheektowaga on December 12, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was sold at J & M Convenient Food Shop at 2365 William Street. There were two other winning tickets sold the same day, in Brooklyn and Staten Island. All are worth $20,611 each.

Drawings for TAKE-5 happen every day at 10:30 p.m. and winners have a year to cash in their tickets.