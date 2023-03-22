TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo

The New York Lottery announced that a TAKE 5 winning ticket was sold in Western New York for Tuesday's drawing.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker shopper is now more than $18,000 richer.

The New York Lottery announced that a TAKE 5 winning ticket was sold in Western New York for Tuesday's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Buffalo for the TAKE 5 evening drawing on March 21. The ticket worth $18,543 was sold at Niagara Deli and Pizzeria located at 2043 Niagara Street.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawings.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369).