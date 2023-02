The New York Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Dick Road. It's worth more than $18,000.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Pull out your lottery tickets and double check those numbers, because someone who bought a ticket in Depew won the Evening TAKE 5 drawing Saturday night.

Those winning numbers are 3, 10, 20, 24, and 30.

The New York Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Dick Road. It's worth more than $18,000.