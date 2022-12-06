NY Lottery announces TAKE 5 top-winning prize sold in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the Take 5 Evening drawing for Sunday was sold in Depew.
The WNY winning ticket was sold at Wegmans located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. The ticket is said to be worth $18,080.00.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and drawings are broadcast daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
A Lottery draw game prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing no matter the amount.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).