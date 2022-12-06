NY Lottery announces TAKE 5 top-winning prize sold in Depew

The ticket is worth $18,080.00.

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the Take 5 Evening drawing for Sunday was sold in Depew.

The WNY winning ticket was sold at Wegmans located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. The ticket is said to be worth $18,080.00.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and drawings are broadcast daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A Lottery draw game prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing no matter the amount.