BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Lottery announced two winning Take Five tickets were sold in Western New York over the weekend.

One winning ticket was sold at the Clinton Mini Mart on Clinton Street in Buffalo. The second was sold at a Speedway on Clinton Street in Elma.

Both tickets were drawn on Sunday night, and both prize winners will collect $12,924 before taxes.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots expected to take a hit due to COVID-19

RELATED: Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Hamburg

RELATED: Winning lottery ticket sold in Buffalo