New York Mega Millions suspending prize payments after incorrect input of winning numbers

New York State Lottery says human error lead to an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number for the May 10 drawing.

NEW YORK — The New York State Lottery is suspending the awarding of Mega Million prize payments following an error in the May 10 drawing.

The Lottery reports that human error lead to the incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number after it was input incorrectly.

The New York Lottery says it is actively working to solve the issue. Mega Million players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10 drawing until the issues is resolved.