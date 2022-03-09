New York Lottery subscriber wins $126 million jackpot

What makes this even more interesting is that the winner is a New York Lottery subscriber.

NEW YORK — The New York Lottery announced Wednesday that a Mega Million jackpot-winning ticket worth $126 million was sold in New York.

What makes this even more interesting is that the winner is a New York Lottery subscriber. The subscription program offered by the New York Lottery lets players enter into every drawing for the duration of their pre-paid subscription.

The winning ticket for the March 8 drawing was worth $126 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $85,848,424 before taxes.

The numbers on the winning ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball. The numbers from the March 8 drawing are 7-18-38-58-24 and Mega Ball 24.

The NYS Lottery said this is the first New York Mega Millions Jackpot win since September of 2021.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.