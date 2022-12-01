New York Lottery announces TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in WNY

The New York Lottery announced last saturday that they have sold two winning top prize lottery tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York.

The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn.

The WNY winning ticket was sold at Tops Market located at 9049 Erie Road in Angola, the ticket is said to be worth $18,558.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and drawings are broadcast daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A Lottery draw game prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing no matter the amount.