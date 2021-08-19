x
New York Lottery adding Powerball drawing on Monday nights

The first Monday drawing is set for August 23 with sales beginning the day before.
NEW YORK — You will soon have an additional chance to become a lucky lottery winner.

The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that an additional Powerball drawing is being added on Mondays with the first drawing happening on August 23. Tickets will go on sale for the new drawing on Sunday.

The new option will be the third Powerball drawing. The other two happen on Wednesday and Saturday nights. 

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, a Malta man won a $94.8 million jackpot prize. In the same time period, there were 19 New York players who won prizes of $1 million or more, 132 winners of more than $50,000 and 10,826 winners of $100 or more. The largest prize that year was $94.8 million.

Powerball is played by selecting five numbers from 1-69 and one Powerball number from 1-26. The Power Play add-on feature is also available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

    

