NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One lucky Western New Yorker will be waking up with a smile on their face after winning the second-prize in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket, which is worth $1,000,002 before taxes, was sold at H&M Fast Stop Food Mart on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda, according to the New York State Lottery.