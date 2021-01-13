Mega Millions jackpot now at $750 million

There was no jackpot winner for Wednesday's drawing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 15, 2021 is now $750 million!

The current record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018

Friday’s jackpot could be the third largest lotto prize in American history. Powerball holds the world record for the largest lotto jackpot at $1.586 billion, shared by three winning tickets almost exactly five years ago.

The top Mega Millions jackpots