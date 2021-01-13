Mega Millions jackpot now at $750 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 15, 2021 is now $750 million!
There was no jackpot winner for Wednesday's drawing.
The current record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018
Friday’s jackpot could be the third largest lotto prize in American history. Powerball holds the world record for the largest lotto jackpot at $1.586 billion, shared by three winning tickets almost exactly five years ago.
The top Mega Millions jackpots
- $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 (One Winner in South Carolina)
- $750 million (est) 1/15/2021 ?
- $656 million 3/30/2012 (Three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)
- 648 million 12/17/2013 (Two winners in California and Georgia)
- $543 million 7/24/2018 (One winner in California)
- $536 million 7/8/2016 (One winner in Indiana)
- $533 million 3/30/2018 (One winner in New Jersey)
- $522 million 6/7/2019 (One Winner in California)
- $451 million 1/5/2018 (One winner in Florida)
- $437 million 1/1/2019 (One winner in New York)