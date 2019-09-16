WEST SENECA, N.Y. — One lucky person is $1,000 a week richer for the rest of their life!

A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket was sold September 14 at the Wegmans store on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 39, 45, 60, and the Cash Ball was 1.

The winner receives $1,000 a week for life. The winner has up to one year to claim their prize from the date of the drawing.

Earlier this month, the New York State Lottery announced a single jackpot winner in the September 4th Powerball drawing. That winner won $80 million dollars in the Powerball drawing.

That winning ticket was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets on Erie Road in Derby.

RELATED: Check your lottery tickets! $80 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Derby

RELATED: They won $500,000 in the lottery. Then they went to jail for burglary