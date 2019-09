BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. You may be the lucky winner of $80 million!

The New York State Lottery announced a single jackpot winner in the September 4th Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets on Erie Road in Derby.

The winning numbers for the September 4th drawing were: 04-08-30-52-59 and Powerball 02.

The winner has one year to claim their prize.