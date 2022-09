The NYS Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on 2150 George Urban Boulevard in Depew.

The NYS Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $500,000 was sold for the Sept. 29 drawing for PICK 10.

Winning tickets may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.