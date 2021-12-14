$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo

The New York State Lottery announced a third-prize winning Powerball ticket for December 13, 2021 was purchased in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets: you may be $50,000 richer.

The New York State Lottery announced a third-prize winning Powerball ticket for December 13, 2021 was purchased in Buffalo.

The ticket is worth $50,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket, which matched four numbers and the Powerball, was purchased at the Colvin Market Deli and Grill on Colvin Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on December 13 were: 10-30-37-53-59, and the Powerball is 4.

The Powerball winner isn't the only winner in Western New York.

A top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 13 TAKE 5 drawing worth $19,410.50.

The winning ticket was purchased at Perry Market Place, which is located 121 N. Center Street in Perry.