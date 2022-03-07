Third prize winning Powerball ticket sold in Cattaraugus County

It was one of two third prize winning tickets purchased in New York.

HINSDALE, N.Y. — A third prize winning ticket was sold in Cattaraugus County for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket is worth $50,000 and is one of two sold in the state that won on Saturday.

The prize-winning ticket was purchased at the Crosby's Convenience store on Route 16 in Hinsdale. The other ticket was sold in Weedsport in Cayuga County.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on March 5 are: 8-23-37-52-63 and the Powerball is 13. Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot for the drawing on March 7 is an estimated $90 million.